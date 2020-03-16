Thalapathy Vijay shares a picture perfect & emotional moment as he hugs his mom at Master audio launch
Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master's audio launch had been the talk of the town. Finally, the event took place yesterday evening in Chennai and like always, it managed to catch all the attention. The event kick-started with a performance by Lydian Nadhaswaram aka "Little Master". He paid a short tribute to Thalapathy Vijay. Later, Vijay walked up to the stage and invited his parents SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar to join him. The actor was emotional yet happy as he hugged his mom on the stage.
"Enaku Vijay kitta oru hug venum!"
Thalapathy walks up to the stage.
Perfect Mom-Son moment! #Master #MasterAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/Uozd8PBFPN
— XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) March 15, 2020
The actress said, "This is the first time I am talking in Tamil on stage. If I say something wrong, please forgive me. Vijay sir, it's been an absolute dream come true working with you. It didn't feel like I was working with one of the biggest stars in the country. You are the humblest co-star I have ever worked with. Very sweet and supportive."
Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto. The film stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead roles.
