Thalapathy Vijay shares a picture perfect & emotional moment as he hugs his mom at Master audio launch

Thalapathy Vijay walked up to the stage at Master audio launch and invited his parents SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar to join him. The actor was emotional yet happy as he hugged his mom on the stage.

At the event, Vijay's mother was asked, "What do you expect from Vijay as a mother?" She replied, "I just want a hug from him," and that's when Vijay went on the stage and immediately hugged his mom. The entire cast and crew of Master was present at the audio launch. Malavika Mohanan, who plays an important role in the film was all praises for Vijay.

"Enaku Vijay kitta oru hug venum!"

Thalapathy walks up to the stage.

Perfect Mom-Son moment! #Master #MasterAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/Uozd8PBFPN — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) March 15, 2020

The actress said, "This is the first time I am talking in Tamil on stage. If I say something wrong, please forgive me. Vijay sir, it's been an absolute dream come true working with you. It didn't feel like I was working with one of the biggest stars in the country. You are the humblest co-star I have ever worked with. Very sweet and supportive."

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto. The film stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead roles.

