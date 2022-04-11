Thalapathy Vijay son's debut, bond with father to politics: 5 statements by Beast actor in first TV interview

As a part of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast's promotion, the actor took part in a first-ever television interview after a decade and it's currently the talk of the town. Director Nelson Dilipkumar interviewed Vijay for the television channel, Sun TV and the actor spoke about many things including his son Sanjay's debut, bond with father Chandrasekhar, political journey, etc.

"It has been 10 years since I gave an interview. It wasn't like I didn't want to give one, but in the last interview, I spoke something which turned out to be harsh. So, I wanted to be careful since then," explained Vijay.

Vijay on son Sanjay's debut: Opening about his son's debut in films, the actor said, "I'm not sure what's in my son Sanjay's mind. I'll never force him. It's his interest, I'm there to support him if he needs me. Some have already asked me about whether he'll act. In fact, Alphonse Putharen met me to narrate a story to Sanjay. It was very nice".

Vijay on his religious views: As many have been criticising him by calling him a Christian, Vijay revealed he's a firm believer in God and that he visits churches, temples, and dargah whenever he gets time. "My mom is a Hindu and my dad is a Christian. I was never told to go only here or there and that's what I've been teaching my kids as well," said Vijay.

Father-son bond: Ever since Thalapathy Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekar announced a political party in his name, which reached court steps and got dissolved, it was said all is not well with the father and son but seems like that is not true. He said, "Fathers are like the roots of a tree. I'm not just praising my father, but I'm talking about every father. The only difference between a God and a father is that you can't see God, but you can see your father."

Politics: Director Nelson also asked Vijay about his political journey, from 'Ilaya Thalapathy' (Young General) to 'Thalapathy' (General), and if he is ready for the next transformation as 'Thalaivan' (Leader)?" The Beast actor brushed it off by saying that it's his fans' wish. "If they want me to transform into 'Thalaivan', I can't stop that change," said Vijay, who also appreciated his fan club members who won in the Local Body elections.

Vijay riding a bicycle to the polling booth back then in 2021 took the internet by storm, remembering the incident, "The polling station was just behind my home and when I came down, I saw the cycle. I got reminded of my son and decided to use it. But, that became an issue. Also, when I came back, my son asked if his cycle was all right," answered Vijay with a smile.

Also starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role, Beast is slated for worldwide release on April 13, 2022.

