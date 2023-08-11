Thalapathy Vijay speaks to Nelson Dilipkumar over a call post Rajinikanth's Jailer release; here's why

Thalapathy Vijay proved he is a heart of gold with his latest gesture on Rajinikanth Jailer's blockbuster reviews. The actor personally phone-called director Nelson Dilipkumar and congratulated him for Jailer. He sent his best wishes to the director on Jailer's success. This gesture is being hailed by netizens.

Despite that Nelson gave Vijay a flop with Beast, his gesture of wishing him the best on Jailer's success has won hearts. Although Beast earned well at the box office, the reviews from audiences were very poor. This affected Nelson's career as well. There were a lot of questions and apprehensions regarding Nelson directing Rajinikanth's Jailer. But despite all that, the director managed to deliver a massive film and marked a smashing comeback as well.

Nelson Dilipkumar on working with Rajinikanth after Beast failure

Rajinikanth's Jailer has been receiving thunderous responses from the audiences and box office. The film has been declared a blockbuster and marked the comeback of Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar after the failure of Beast. It is the first theatrical release of Superstar after two years.

Addressing the doubts and criticism that he faced, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar addressed the doubts and criticism that he faced and spoke about the immense support and encouragement given by the Thalaiva who 'never once made him feel insecure.' The filmmaker added, 'He made me feel good about myself and the film I was trying to make.'



About Jailer

Other than Rajinikanth, Jailer also consists of a massive star cast, including the likes of Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi.

The soundtrack for the film is getting particularly praised, and this goes to show that Anirudh Ravichander is clearly the current hitmaker of Tamil cinema music.

