Thalapathy Vijay sports a suave look as he drives his car in the city post Jana Nayagan's shoot; WATCH

Thalapathy Vijay who is currently shooting for his alleged final movie Jana Nayagan was recently papped in Chennai. The actor was seen cruising through the town in his car as he waved at those who had gathered to see him.

The video of Vijay was shared by the actor’s fan page on social media.

Check out the papped video here:

Thalapathy Vijay had recently made headlines after being reported to have been upgraded to “Y” level security. As per a report by Times Now, it was said that the actor will be provided an enhanced security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The report claimed that the actor would have an 8-person entourage of security personnel from CRPF and PSO, protecting him around the clock.

Moving ahead, Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with the shoot for his alleged final movie Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. The action drama film which is said to have elements of politics, is expected to be the actor’s final cinematic venture before he enters politics full-time.

The movie’s title was announced earlier on January 26, 2025, coinciding with Republic’s Day, with the film expected to have an army backdrop. Apart from Vijay, the movie is set to feature Bobby Deol as the main antagonist with Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.

Advertisement

Other than them, the movie also has actors Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and many more in key roles.

Coming to the superstar’s work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen playing the lead role in the movie The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. The movie directed by Venkate Prabhu was an actioner featuring the actor in a dual role.

The film focused on the tale of an aged spy officer who used to head an anti-terrorist squad before losing his son on a mission. However, years later, the son returns to him with a hidden agenda within him.

The movie also had actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, and many more in pivotal roles.