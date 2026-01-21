Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan's OTT deal in gridlock? Here's what we know

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan was initially slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is yet to certify the film, resulting in the release being delayed with no final date announced.

As the film’s release continues to be postponed, reports suggest that the OTT platform may consider legal action against the makers, as the delay is affecting its release schedule.

Is the OTT platform set to sue the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan?

According to reports, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights of Jana Nayagan for Rs 120 crore. As per Asianet News, the OTT platform has expressed frustration over the repeated postponement of the film’s release, which is reportedly impacting its planned streaming window.

With the delay causing scheduling conflicts for the platform’s upcoming releases, Amazon Prime Video is said to be contemplating legal action against the makers. However, this remains speculative at the moment, with no official confirmation from either the makers or the platform.

Recently, the CBFC informed the Madras High Court that the initial 14 cuts it had suggested were only an “intermediary” decision, with the final verdict yet to be taken by the board. The court has currently reserved its order, and the verdict date is still awaited.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is touted to be the superstar’s final cinematic appearance. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even persuades her to join the military despite her fear of violence.

Amid these developments, a grave threat looms over India, one that could potentially lead to the annihilation of its people. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught between these circumstances, a personal vendetta also emerges, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system responsible for triggering the crisis.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

