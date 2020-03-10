Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master’s makers to RELEASE the film’s second single track; Check details

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The makers of Vijay starrer Master took to their Twitter space and revealed that the film's second single track will be released today at 5 pm.

While we are still in the ecstasy of Kutti Story, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master took to their Twitter space and announced that the film’s second single track will be released today at 5 pm. Taking to Twitter, they wrote, “Students!! Vaathi is coming! Master Second Single is releasing tomorrow at 5 pm.” This comes as a piece of exciting news to the fans of the Kollywood star, as the Tweet has also revealed that Vijay will be called ‘Vaathi’ in the film.

Earlier, it was hinted by one of the assistant directors of Master, that Vijay might be called Vaathi. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a photo post wrapping up the film, which was retweeted by one of the assistant directors of the movie, Sathya. In the Tweet, he addressed Vijay as ‘Vaathi’. Vaathi is the short form of Vathiyar, which means Master in Tamil. Now that the makers have also addressed Vijay as ‘Vaathi’, it has further triggered the anticipation of Vijay fans.

The film has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Vijay’s last film, Bigil, too. As far as the film’s audio launch is concerned, there are reports which suggest that the launch will not be a grand affair unlike Vijay’s previous movies, citing to the Coronavirus scare. It is also being reported that the launch will be held in Coimbatore this time and not in Chennai. When the makers released the single track titled Kutti Kathai, it took over the internet. The song was penned by Arunraja Kamaraj and it was sung by Vijay himself. Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will reportedly have grey shades in Master.

