Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master’s Neyveli schedule to be wrapped up on February 12? Find out

While the making of Vijay’s next film Master has been making headlines for the past one week, a new report has surfaced stating that the makers of the film will be wrapping up the shooting schedule in Neyveli on February 12, 2020. According to Galatta Media, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will shoot in Neyveli only for two more days. It is from the sets of Neyveli that the Income Tax officials took Vijay for the infamous IT raid.

It is to be noted here that the Tamil Nadu BJP members went to the sets in Neyveli and staged a protest stating that the coal mining authorities granted permission to shoot on locations were only trained professionals are authorized. Amid all this, thousands of Vijay fans appeared in the Neyveli sets of Master and cheered for the actor. A video of the actor waving at his fans and clicking selfies has been making rounds on social media.

Apart from Vijay, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as leading ladies. Gouri Krishna of 96 fame, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing supporting roles in Master. While Anirudh Ravichander is composing music, Sathyan Sooryan has been roped in for the camera work. So far, the makers have revealed three posters for the film and they took the social media by storm.

