Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master second song Vaathi Coming takes over the internet; Check it out

The makers of Vijay starrer Master took to social media on Tuesday and released the second song of the film, Vaathi Coming. As soon as the song was released, it took over the internet and fans shared it across all social media platforms. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song was sung by Anirudh and Gana Balachandar, who is the lyricist of the song. Vaathi Coming is loaded with catchy rhythms of local slangs.

Earlier, it was hinted by one of the assistant directors of Master, that Vijay might be called Vaathi. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a photo post wrapping up the film, which was retweeted by one of the assistant directors of the movie, Sathya. In the Tweet, he addressed Vijay as ‘Vaathi’. Vaathi is the short form of Vathiyar, which means Master in Tamil. Now, that the makers have also addressed Vijay as ‘Vaathi’, it has further triggered the anticipation of Vijay fans.

The film has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Vijay’s last film, Bigil, too. As far as the film’s audio launch is concerned, there are reports which suggest that the launch will not be a grand affair unlike Vijay’s previous movies, citing to the Coronavirus scare. It is also being reported that the launch will be held in Coimbatore this time and not in Chennai. When the makers released the single track titled Kutti Kathai, it took over the internet. The song was penned by Arunraja Kamaraj and it was sung by Vijay himself. Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will reportedly have grey shades in Master.

Credits :YouTube

