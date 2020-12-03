Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master's Hindi version gets a huge demand in the North ahead of its release: Report

Vijay's upcoming movie Master has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also features Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Vijay’s fans are excited to watch his upcoming movie Master ever since its inception. We had earlier reported about the rumours that the makers will be releasing it on an OTT platform. However, they clarified it later on that the gangster drama will be having a theatrical release. Another report also suggests that they are eyeing the eve of Pongal to release the movie in January 2021. This piece of news is sure to send the ardent fans of Vijay into a frenzy.

Now, according to yet another report, the Hindi-dubbed version of the much-anticipated movie is getting a huge demand in the north. Moreover, it will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and others. Certain reports also stated that the makers have planned to make it a Pan India release for the purpose of gaining money at the box office. This is probably the reason why they dubbed Master in multiple languages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If it turns out to be true then it will be Thalapathy Vijay’s first-ever movie to have been released in more languages. Apart from the South star, Master also features Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Moreover, as has been mentioned earlier, the makers are reportedly eyeing the month of January to release it for the audience. The first look and official teaser of the gangster drama have already received a humongous response from the audience.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Vijay starrer Master's makers heading for Pongal release in January 2021? Here's what we know

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×