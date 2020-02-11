Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master's makers to release the film's first single track on THIS DATE; Check it out

The makers of Vijay starrer Master took to Twitter account and announced that the film's first single track will be revealed on February 14.

In what comes as a huge treat to the fans of actor Vijay, the makers of his next film Master took to their Twitter account and revealed that the film's first single will be unveiled on February 14th at 5 pm. This comes after the actor's selfie with his fans from the sets of Master. Taking to Twitter, XB Film creators unveiled an unseen look of Vijay from the film while revealing the date of first single release. They wrote, "Oru Kutti Kadha sollatuma? Much expected Master single track is releasing on February 14 at 5 pm."

Before revealing the single track release date, the makers first teased the fans with a picture which stated “Enna Nanba Readya?” (Are you ready, bro). This picture left the fans guessing as to what announcement would be made. While fans were expecting a motion poster, the makers have gone a step ahead and revealed that the first single track will be released. Having known that Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film, it can be said that the single track will be an amazing treat.

Oru kutti kathai sollatuma? The much expected Master Single track is releasing on February 14th, 5pm Happy ahh? #OruKuttiKathai #MasterSingle #Master pic.twitter.com/s8Bz6P20I1 — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) February 11, 2020

Directed by Kaithi famed Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. While Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist, Shanthanu has a prominent role in the film. The film has been occupying headlines for about a week after Vijay was taken out of the sets by the Income Tax officials. Fans have been taking to social media to extend their support to the actor and now this announcement has made fans go gaga.

Credits :Twitter

Read More