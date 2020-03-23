Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master's makers RELEASE lyrical video of Andha Kannaa Paathaakaa

The lyrical video of Andha Kannaa Paathaakaa from Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master was released by the makers on Monday.

The lyrical video of Andha Kanna Paathakkaa from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master has been released by the makers of the film. The song was composed by Anirudh Ravidhandar and it was sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja along with Anirudh. The song was penned by Kollywood's sensation Vignesh Shivan. The song was instantly liked by the fans of Vijay, Yuvan and Anirudh after the makers launched the audio tracks of Master last week. Now that the makers have released the lyrical video, it goes without saying that the foot tapping number will remain in the top list of favorite songs by Kollywood fans.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as female leads. Produced by XB Film Creators, Shanthanu Bhagtaraj will be seen playing a key role in the film. It was reported last month that the film will hit the big screens in the first week of April. Amid the Coronavirus situation, it can be expected that that release date might be postponed.

Credits :Twitter

