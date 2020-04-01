Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master's track Polakattum Para Para's lyrical video RELEASED; Check it out

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master have released the lyrical video of Polakattum Para Para song from the movie.

The lyrical video of Polakattum Para Para from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master was released by the makers on today. The film’s audio tracks were launched in a grand event last month. All the songs of the movie have received an amazing response from the audience. The song Polakattum Para Para is expected to be featuring Vijay Sethupathi, the film’s antagonist. Sung by Santhosh Narayanan, the song was penned by Vishnu Edavan.

Meanwhile, the song made the headlines after Vijay Sethupathi’s name was speculated from it. In the song, the lyrics include the name Bhavani. Netizens have set the internet on fire, speculating the Vijay Sethupathi’s came could be Bhavani in the film. We all know that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist in the film. While it is being speculated that Vijay would be called ‘Vaathi’ in the film, this new speculation by fans has now taken over the internet.

Directed by Kaithi famed Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen in prominent roles in the film. It is expected that the film will be based on a college story, and Vijay would be seen as a teacher. The makers had originally planned to release the film in the second week of April. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the release will be delayed. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for Master. As the film has two megastars of Kollywood locking horns, fans’ expectations on the film are sky-high.

Credits :Twitter

