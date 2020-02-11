Thalapathy Vijay thanks fans for their support and his selfie breaks the internet; Check it out

Actor Vijay took to his Twitter and posted a selfie along with his fans, which he took on the sets of his next film Master.

Thalapathy Vijay took to his Twitter account and thanked his fans for their support. He shared a picture, which he took in the Neyveli sets of his next film Master. While videos of the actor from the sets went viral on social media, this picture, which was taken by Vijay himself, has now broken the internet as fans are sharing it tirelessly. Sharing the picture, Vijay wrote, “Thank you Neyveli”.

It is to be noted that thousands of fans of the actor visited him in the sets of Master in Neyveli, cheering for the actor. A video of the actor getting on top of a van to greet his fans took the internet by storm. Last week, the Thalaivaa actor was escorted from the sets of Master by the Income Tax officials and he was taken to his residence in Chennai. They searched the actor’s home for more than two days. Fans took to social media to express their support for the actor.

Directed by Kaithi famed Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading ladies in the film. Gouri Krishna of 96 fame, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing supporting roles in Master. While Anirudh Ravichander is composing music, Sathyan Sooryan has been roped in for the camera work. Some media reports claim that the film’s pre-release business has touched about Rs 200 crore. ALSO READ | Oscar winning movie Parasite similar to Vijay’s 1999 movie Minsara Kanna? Twitterati REACT

