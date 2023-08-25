Thalapathy Vijay to go the Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan way for Thalapathy 68; Reports

For his forthcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay, Venkat Prabhu has been pulling out all the stops. The successful filmmaker is planning to go all out with his upcoming film starring Vijay. As the film will mark the first collaboration between Vijay and Venkat Prabhu, the director wants to make no mistake.

As per reports, Venkat Prabhu and his team are planning to go to Los Angeles in regards to his forthcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. Reportedly, the reason they are going to Los Angeles is to do a 3D VFX scan for the character look of Vijay in the film. Reportedly, Thalapathy 68’s team will leave for Los Angeles by tonight.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan have previously done something similar to what Vijay is doing in Thalapathy 68 in their films. The former has done the 3D VFX scan for Fan, while the latter did the same for S Shankar’s Indian 2. Even though nothing much is known apart from the basic details about a supposed 3D VFX scan taking place for Thalapathy Vijay’s character look for Thalapathy 68, fans are hyped after hearing the update.

Thalapathy 68 marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu

Venkat Prabhu’s collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay is one that is highly anticipated by the actor’s fans, and there is a specific reason for that. The filmmaker was the one who gave Vijay’s contemporary, Ajith Kumar, a career revival with Mankatha. The film was heavily loved as it showcased a never-before-seen avatar of Ajith. To date, Mankatha is fondly remembered by not just Ajith fans but also by Tamil cinema lovers for what it did with the typical mass movie template.

Coming to Thalapathy 68, there has been no official confirmation pertaining to the cast, but several names have been thrown around as possible cast members. The most anticipated and hyped-about possible cast member in Thalapathy 68 is Jyothika. The actress and Vijay were a very successful onscreen couple in the early 2000s.

Therefore, it would certainly invoke a great sense of nostalgia to witness Vijay again getting paired opposite one of his most popular reel-life pairs. Thalapathy Vijay is rumored to play a double role in the film, and Priyanka Mohan will also act as a pair opposite the Master actor.

