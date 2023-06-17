Thalapathy Vijay to make entry in politics? Actor's speech goes viral, says 'don't vote for money'

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema. Apart from his movies, the actor is always in the headlines for his politics and his party All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. Amid the rumors of his entry into politics, the superstar honored recently passed out Class 10 and Class 12 at an event. He advised students to not vote for money and read about National leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar, Periyar and Kamaraj.

Though Vijay did not directly hint at entering politics, he made it clear that he is unhappy with how political parties function and asked first-time voters to be mindful of their choices. He cautioned students against bribes for votes and said, “You are tomorrow’s voters. You will be electing the future leaders. We are poking our own eyes with our hands, by getting money for votes. Consider a politician giving Rs 1000 to a voter in a constituency that has 1.5 lakh voters. How much he must have given as a bribe, nearly 15 crores? If a person gives a bribe of Rs 15 crore think how much he must have earned before that! I want all this to be a part of your educational system. There will be a change if you go and tell your parents that they should not get money to vote."

The felicitation event for Classes 10 and 12, was organised by his fan club, All Indian Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. Several photos and videos of the actor as he interacted with young minds, and accepted their gifts have gone viral on social media. The Leo actor sat with the students with no starry tantrums and fans appreciated his simplicity. He wore a yellow shirt and jeans for the special event.

About Vijay's political party

For the unversed, Vijay's father and veteran director SA Chandrasekhar started a political party called the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with him as General Secretary and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar as treasurer. The party transformed into a welfare organization and also contested the local body election in Tamil Nadu and won. The actor also personally met the party members and congratulated them for winning 115 seats.

