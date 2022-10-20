Thalapathy Vijay to reunite with ‘Bigil’ director Atlee for a bilingual project? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd-pullers of contemporary South Indian cinema. The celebrated Tamil star enjoys an equally massive fan following all over the country. Vijay, who is best known for his signature family entertainers, is now finally moving out of his comfort zone with his upcoming projects including the bilingual project Varisu and Thalapathy 67. Now, the latest reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay might reunite with the ‘Bigil’ director Atlee , for his 68 th outing in the film industry.

If the reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay is in talks with hitmaker Atlee for his 68th outing in cinema, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. The project, which is touted to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, might also mark both the actor and director’s first collaboration with the prestigious production house of the Telugu film industry, Mythri Movie Makers. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the representatives of the banner recently had a meeting with both Vijay and Atlee, to discuss the possibilities of a collaboration.

The banner, which has produced many popular films including the Allu Arjun-starring Pushpa franchise, is reportedly eyeing a massive entry into the Tamil film industry with Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee’s film. If things fall in place, Thalapathy 68 will mark one of the biggest collaborations between the Tamil and Telugu film industries ever happened in history.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

The celebrated actor will soon wrap up the shooting of Vamsi Paidipally’s Varisu, which is simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalapathy Vijay is also expected to announce his second collaboration with the ‘Master’ director Lokesh Kanagaraj, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, on the special occasion of Deepavali, this year. The shooting of the much-awaited project is expected to start rolling by the end of November 2022.

Thalapathy Vijay is also set to share the screen with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in director Atlee’s Bollywood debut project, Jawan. The movie, which features King Khan in the titular role, will have the Varisu actor in a special appearance.

ALSO READ: Varisu EXCLUSIVE: First single of Thalapathy Vijay starrer to be out on October 23