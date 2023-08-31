Thalapathy Vijay to reunite with Simran for Thalapathy 68 as talks with Jyothika fall through; Reports

Fans were super excited when the rumor mills started buzzing that Thalapathy Vijay’s romantic interest in Thalapathy 68 would be Jyothika. Till today, the pairing of Jyothika and Vijay ranks among the most popular onscreen couples in Tamil cinema. Thereby, the excitement of fans was a given. But as per the latest reports, the talks between the makers of Thalapathy 68 and Jyothika allegedly fell through.

Now, the latest buzz is that the Thalapathy 68 makers have approached another actress who has had a very successful onscreen pairing with Vijay, just like Jyothika.

Simran was reportedly approached by the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Thalapathy 68 after negotiations with Jyohika fell through

Reports have emerged that talks between the makers of Thalapathy 68 and Jyothika were unsuccessful. Soon after, the makers seem to have approached Simran, with whom Thalapathy Vijay has done a lot of films in the late 90s and early 2000s. Simran and Vijay are an onscreen couple who are always mentioned whenever questions pertaining to the best onscreen pairings in Tamil cinema arise. Such is the impact that the two actors have created with their films together.

Vijay and Simran have acted together in six films: Nerukku Ner, Once More, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Priyamanavale, Youth, and Udhaya. Interestingly, even though Simran has acted with many of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, she herself revealed that her favorite actor and co-star is Thalapathy Vijay.

About Thalapathy 68

The hype surrounding Thalapathy 67, now called Leo, is already pretty massive. Along with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, fans are eagerly anticipating updates on Thalapathy 68. The updates on the cast, crew, and basic plotline of the Venkat Prabhu-directed film have been a point of huge discussion till now. As per reports, it is believed that Thalapathy Vijay will play a double role in the film, that of a father and a son who will be facing off against each other.

Priyanka Mohan has almost been confirmed as the pair of one of the characters played by Vijay in Thalapathy 68. Till very recently, it was extensively reported that Jyothika had come on board for the film helmed by Venkat Prabhu, but the latest rumors certainly indicate that this isn’t the case. No matter what, as of now, it is surely guaranteed that we will get to see Vijay reunite with one of his most iconic onscreen pairs again, but the question still persists as to whether that would be with Jyothika or Simran.

