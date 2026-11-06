Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan arrive together and pose at YS Anjili Reddy’s wedding reception; PIC

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been making headlines for quite some time amid speculation surrounding their relationship. Now, the duo has appeared together at YS Anjili Reddy’s wedding ceremony in Chennai.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan appear together for YS Anjili Reddy’s wedding

In pictures that have gone viral online, Thalapathy Vijay was spotted arriving with Trisha Krishnan at the wedding of YS Sharmila Reddy’s daughter, YS Anjili Reddy. The superstar wore a brown tuxedo, while Trisha opted for a pink saree, complementing his look.

Check out the picture here:

As Vijay and Trisha once again make headlines, the ceremony also featured a heartwarming moment in which the Leo actor hugged his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, with Trisha standing by his side.

Watch it here:

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been the subject of considerable speculation on social media in recent weeks. The duo has been spotted together on several occasions, including public events.

The speculation surrounding Vijay and Trisha has largely been fuelled by their high-profile public appearances, cryptic social media updates, and reports surrounding changes in Vijay's personal life earlier in 2026. While both actors have maintained that they share a close friendship and professional association, their recent appearances together have continued to attract attention.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s work front

Thalapathy Vijay has announced his departure from Tamil cinema, with Jana Nayagan marked as his final film as an actor. Directed by H. Vinoth, the action drama revolves around Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former officer who leads a quiet life with his foster daughter, Viji. He hopes to train her to become a fearless officer, but her phobia becomes an obstacle.

As the story unfolds, Vetri Kondan encounters a former adversary whose actions bring back challenges from his past and affect his daughter's life. Apart from Vijay, the film features Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Narain, Revathy, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor is expected to appear in an ad film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. However, an official confirmation regarding the project is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan is currently filming a horror thriller directed by Raja Krishna Menon. She also has Vishwambhara, co-starring Chiranjeevi, in her lineup, although the film's release date is yet to be announced.

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