Thalapathy Vijay turns 48: Dulquer Salmaan, Sivakarthikeya, and others wish the Varisu actor

Thalapathy Vijay has turned 48 today. On the Beast actor's special day, several members of the film fraternity took to social media and posted wishes for the star.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Wishing Thalapathy Vijay Sir a very happy birthday !!"

Sivakarthikeya penned on Twitter, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @actorvijay sir...Best wishes for #Varisu #HBDThalapathyVijay."

A R Murugadoss tweeted, "Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir...Many more returns of the day! Have a happy and healthy life ahead #HBDDearThalapathyVijay."

Anirudh Ravichander wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Happy birthday dearest Thalapathy @actorvijay sir...love you."

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wished Thalapathy Vijay with the following words, "Happppyyyy birthdayyyyyy to our thalappaaathhyyyyy @actorvijay saarrr.... we loveeeeee youuuu...!!! Looking sooooo cool in #Varisu can't wait... #HBDThalapathyVijay".

Darshan tweeted, "Happiest birthday to our dear Thalapathy @actorvijay sir... #HBDDearThalapathyVijay." Actor Ambani Shankar wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday @actorvijay Sir.. #HBDThalapathyVijay."

Next, the birthday star has joined forces with the National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. Yesterday, the makers announced the title of the upcoming drama. This highly-awaited movie has been named Varisu. Two lengthy schedules of the flick which has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead have already been concluded.

S Thaman has rendered the soundtracks for Varisu and Karthick Palani is onboard the team as a cinematographer. KL Praveen is an editor for Thalapathy Vijay's next. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film, while Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers. The venture is slated for Pongal, 2023 release.

