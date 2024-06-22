Thalapathy Vijay turns 50: Nayanthara, Prabhu Deva, Venkat Prabhu and more celebs extend heartfelt wishes

Thalapathy Vijay. The name does not need any introduction. He is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Vijay’s flawless performances have always provided a pleasurable experience for filmgoers and critics.

With his dashing looks and killer personality, it is quite impossible to believe that he has turned 50 today. On the special occasion, the Bigil actor's co-star Nayanthara and other renowned personalities from the industry have poured heartfelt wishes for him.

Celebrities pour birthday wishes for Thalapathy Vijay



Nayanthara, who has paired opposite Thalapathy in films like Bigil and Villu, took to her official X (formerly called Twitter) account to wish her co-star and wrote, “Happiest Birthday dearest #Thalapathy @actorvijay Have a great Year ahead A True #GOAT.”

Prabhu Deva shared a heartwarming picture of himself with Vijay and wrote, “Happy Birthday to My Dear Dearest VIJAY @actorvijay Super Hero.”

His director of the upcoming movie, GOAT, Venkat Prabhu, also dropped a sweet note and wrote, “Happy birthday to THE GOAT @actorvijay na. Love u na. See you tomorrow.”

Apart from these famous personalities, actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ramya Subramanian, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, and Sibi Satyaraj also extended wishes for Thalapathy Vijay.

Meanwhile, on the birthday eve of the Leo acto, the makers released the promo video for their second single, Chinna Chinna Kangal ft Thalapathy Vijay and Bhavatharini’s voices. And you know why the song is a little extra special?

Thalapathy Vijay has sung the track with the late Bhavatharini’s voice, which was recreated with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The promo video of Chinna Chinna Kangal features glimpses of the upcoming single, which is released today, (June 22). The moments that were shown in the promo offered some lines sung by Thalapathy Vijay, who has sung a melodic love track after a few years.

More about The Greatest of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time is an upcoming Tamil science fiction action film starring Thalapathy Vijay. It is anticipated that the superstar will be seen in dual roles. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest Of All Time is slated to hit the big screens on September, 5.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also features actors like Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Sneha, and Laila, in key roles.

Furthermore, The Greatest of All Time is said to have an extensive use of technological factors with Vijay even set to feature in a young look using the de-ageing effect. The movie is musically crafted by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with the first single, Whistle Podu, released on April 14.

