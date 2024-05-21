Thalapathy Vijay turns photographer for Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti in this never-before-seen picture

Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi have been a couple since 2009, leading a happy marriage ever since. The celebrity wife was recently asked in a Q&A to share an unseen picture with her husband. Aarti, in response, took to her Instagram stories to share a never-before-seen picture with her husband.

Aarti photo with Jayam Ravi sees the couple twinning in black while she sits on his lap as they pose for a perfect snap. However, what caught everyone’s eye was that Aarti had mentioned none other than Thalapathy Vijay as the photographer of that particular picture.

Check out Aarti Ravi’s unseen photo with Jayam Ravi

Aarti Ravi has shared various images on her Instagram stories recently, serving up major couple goals with her husband, Jayam Ravi. A user even asked how she and Ravi are able to lead such a romantic life to which she replied that to go out on date nights.

Moreover, she also said she has been tripping on recent Malayalam hit songs and shared a screenshot of her music library. The Ponniyin Selvan actor's wife spilled some interesting details about her personal life and also dropped this never-before-seen image captured by Thalapathy Vijay.

Jayam Ravi’s work front

Jayam Ravi was last seen in the 2024 film Siren, written and directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, in his directorial debut. The film also featured Anupama Parameswaran and Keerthy Suresh in the leading roles with an additional ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Ajay, and many more.

The film, released back in February, was met with mixed responses. The actor is currently engaged in three of his upcoming projects which include a comedy-drama called Brother, directed by M Rajesh. Furthermore, the actor will also be seen in the fantasy movie Genie and the Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi.

Thalapathy Vijay’s next

Thalapathy Vijay is currently wrapping up the shoots of his film, The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The sci-fi movie is slated to hit the silver screens on September 5, 2024.

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

