Thalapathy Vijay visits Ajith Kumar's house to offer condolence on his father P Subramaniam's demise

Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam Mani aka PS Mani, passed away, on Friday morning, at the age of 85. As soon as the sad news came out, several celebs and fans expressed their condolences on social media. Now, Thalapathy Vijay, who is called as Ajith's rival, offered condolences on his father's demise. Kamal Haasan also expressed his solitude to the family.

Thalapathy Vijay personally visited Ajith Kumar at his home in Chennai to offer condolences on the demise of his father PS Mani. A video of the Leo actor visiting Ajith's house has surfaced on social media and is going viral. Fans of both the stars who always pass eyes at each other are touched by this gesture and bond by Vijay to Ajith.

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are known as competitors and rivals. Their fans often engage in ugly wars, degrading the opposite star. The rivalry between fans of both actors is not new. Be it box office clashes or discussions of who is the bigger star, fans of both Superstars Ajith and Vijay always launch a full-scale verbal attack on each other. However, this gesture of standing with each other at hard times has put an end to the baseless feud.

Watch Thalapathy Vijay visit Ajith Kumar to offer condolences on the demise of his father PS Mani

Kamal Haasan offers condolences to Ajith Kumar on his father Subramaniam's demise

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and personally offered condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family. The Vikram actor wrote, "Brother #AjithKumar whose father is Mr. I was saddened to hear the news of Subramaniam's demise. My condolences and condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family on the loss of their father."

About Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam's demise

Ajith's father reportedly passed away after suffering from a long age-related illness. The actor and his two brothers Anup Kumar and Anil Kumar released an official statement on their father P Subramaniam's demise. A part of the note read, “Our father, P.S. Mani passed away in the early hours of this morning in his sleep after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago.”

They added that his rites would be a family affair and that the family wishes to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much dignity as possible.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away; Fans offer condolences 'more power to you'

Advertisement

Professional front

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Ajith Kumar is yet to officially announce his next AK62. Rumours are rife that he is going to team up for his next with director Magizh Thirumeni. Initially, the actor announced his next with Vignesh Shivan. However, later it was reported that the film will not be happening as Ajith is looking for a new director for his next.

Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay has just returned from Kashmir after wrapping up the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Leo. The director Lokesh Kanagaraj also shared a BTS video from the sets to give tribute to the crew for shooting in unbearable weather conditions. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Indian 2, directed by Shankar.