Thalapathy Vijay wants to watch Suriya’s Sorrarai Potturu before signing his next movie with Sudha Kongara?

Vijay's upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master, is expected to be wrapped up soon and media reports suggest that the film will have an April release. While there are many reports surfacing from time to time about Vijay’s next film, now, a new report suggests that Vijay wants to watch Sudha Kongara’s Sorrarai Potturu before signing her film. It is expected that Vijay will announce his next film after completing the shooting of Master. Meanwhile, Vijay has already heard narrations from Sudha Kongara, Vetrimaaran, and Pandiraj, but he has not yet finalised the director.

When Sudha Kongura narrated her script to Vijay, it looks like Thalapathy was mighty impressed by it. However, he apparently wants to watch her film Sorrarai Pottru before deciding on anything. When Vijay expressed his concern, Sudha showed Vijay some glimpses of Soorarai Pottru and the Bigil actor was overwhelmed with her filming techniques. Now, the director is in final talks with Vijay and they are expected to make an announcement about their project soon.

Meanwhile, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru is expected to lock horns with Vijay's Master. It is to be noted that Vijay’s Bigil had a box office clash with Karthi’s Kaithi, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. His next film, Master is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The buzz is that the actor is on a spree of collaborating with directors who are helming his competing films.

