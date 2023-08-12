Thalapathy Vijay was angry with Nelson Dilipkumar over Beast's failure? Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar reveals

Nelson Dilipkumar has made a massive comeback with Jailer following Beast's failure. The Rajinikanth starrer is garnering a staggering response at the box office and the director is on cloud nine. However, all this wasn't easy for him as he received a lot of criticism and hate with Beast's poor reviews. Now, in a recent interview, the director revealed Thalapathy Vijay's reaction to Beast's poor reviews from the audiences. Here's what he said.

Thalapathy Vijay's reaction to Nelson Dilipkumar about Beast's poor performance wins hearts

In an interview with Galatta, Nelson Dilipkumar spoke about Beast's poor performance at the box office. He said, "We made a film. Some people liked it. Some didn't. What can we do about that? Our efforts were genuine. We made what you narrated to me. All that is done. When we do something next time, we'll do it differently.' I also asked him if he was upset with me. He asked me back, 'Why should I be angry with you?' I told him that there was a mixed response to the film. All he said was, 'Yow...' and left the place."

When asked if Vijay was upset about Beast's response, Nelson Dilipkumar revealed he said 'Yov.' The director added, "Later he asked why he would be angry with me? When I told him that the film has received mixed reviews, he said, " See, we made a film with utmost sincerity and put in some genuine effort into it. Some people liked it and some didn't. What can we do? Let's do it differently next time. He also asked if our relationship was merely restricted to a film, and that hit me hard. After watching Jailer, he was one of the first people to text me."

Vijay congratulates Nelson on Jailer's success

Thalapathy Vijay congratulated Nelson on Jailer's success. He also personally called and spoke to him over the phone and sent his best wishes. Jailer has been breaking records at the box office. In fact, on day 1 itself, the movie reportedly entered the Rs 100-crore club with its global box office collections.

