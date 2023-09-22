Thalapathy Vijay watches Leo at a special screening; Actor is impressed with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s movie: Report

Leo, one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, is gearing up for a grand release on the special occasion of Aayudha Pooja. The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller, marks the second onscreen collaboration of the celebrated actor-director duo, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The post-production works of Leo are reportedly nearing the final stages, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team have already kickstarted the promotion activities with the ongoing poster releases. Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay recently watched his ambitious film.

Thalapathy Vijay watches Leo at a special screening?

According to the latest reports by the Valaipechu YouTube channel, Thalapathy Vijay watched Leo at a special screening that was held in Chennai, recently. Even though the post-production and re-recording works of the movie are yet to be finished and the final copy is yet to be ready, the leading man reportedly expressed his desire to watch the film after he finished dubbing for his portions.

The reports suggest that Vijay is thoroughly impressed with how the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has shaped up so far. The actor is expected to watch the film once again with his family, once its final copy gets ready. However, none of these reports have been confirmed by the makers of Leo, so far.

