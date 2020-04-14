Thalapathy Vijay worries about son Jason Sanjay who is in Canada amid COVID 19 lockdown?

As per the latest updates, Jason Sanjay, the son of Thalapathy Vijay is also stuck in Canada. According to media reports, Vijay is worried about his son, who is pursuing higher studies over there.

It is nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak and the impact of it has shaken the world. The global pandemic has severely left everyone worried about their near and dear ones. Indians are doing their best to fight the battle against Coronavirus. Celebrities are also urging their fans to stay home and safe amid lockdown. However, many Indian citizens are stuck in other parts of the country, which has left their family members worried. As per the latest updates, Jason Sanjay, the son of Thalapathy Vijay is also stuck in Canada.

According to media reports, Vijay is worried about his son, who is pursuing higher studies over there. Though Canada has so far recorded very few coronavirus cases, the actor is worried about his son. While he is here with his wife Sangeetha and daughter Divya Saasha, his son is stranded in Canada. Vijay's son is pursuing a course in filmmaking and the star kid recently hit the headlines by directing a few short films as a part of his studies. Reportedly, he is set to follow his father's footsteps by making his career in Tamil cinema.

A few months back, reports were doing rounds that director Shankar is planning a dual hero film with Dhruv Vikram and Jason Sanjay in the lead roles. However, nothing ever got confirmed.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen next in Master. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the role of a villain in the film. Bankrolled by XB Movie creators, the film has background and audio tracks composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, Master will see Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Indiaglitz

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×