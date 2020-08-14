  1. Home
Thalapathy Vijay's big fan Bala dies of suicide; #RIPBala trends as fans mourn his demise

#RIPBala is currently trending on social media as not only Vijay's fans but even celebrities are tweeting about it. Read to know more.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: August 14, 2020 10:14 am
An ardent fan of actor Thalapathy Vijay, allegedly died by suicide yesterday. In a shocking piece of news, the Kollywood actor's big fan ended his life at his home yesterday evening. This news has taken social media by storm as fans mourn his demise on Twitter. #RIPBala is currently trending on social media as not only fans but even celebrities are tweeting about it. Apparently, in his last tweet uploaded on August 11, the young boy expressed his wish to watch Vijay's upcoming film Master. The young fan of Vijay was super excited for the upcoming film, Master. 

Twitterati have been requesting Vijay and any other actors' fans to not take such a step in their life. One of the Twitter users wrote, "A Small Kind Request To Every Thalapathy Fans & Other Actors Fans.. Please Don't Take The Decision Of Getting Suicide That's Not The Right Thing.. If You Had Prblm Share to Your Friends Or Ask Them To Help...Today We Missed One Of Our Beloved Thalapathy Fan.."

Check out tweets below:  




Vijay is one of the biggest stars in the Kollywood film industry and has earned a massive fan following across the country with his powerful roles in the films. 

The actor's upcoming film Master was scheduled to release in April but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers postponed it. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and it is said to be one of the biggest upcoming Tamil films that the audience is eagerly waiting for. 

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

