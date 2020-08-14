Thalapathy Vijay's big fan Bala dies of suicide; #RIPBala trends as fans mourn his demise

#RIPBala is currently trending on social media as not only Vijay's fans but even celebrities are tweeting about it. Read to know more.

An ardent fan of actor Thalapathy Vijay, allegedly died by suicide yesterday. In a shocking piece of news, the Kollywood actor's big fan ended his life at his home yesterday evening. This news has taken social media by storm as fans mourn his demise on Twitter. #RIPBala is currently trending on social media as not only fans but even celebrities are tweeting about it. Apparently, in his last tweet uploaded on August 11, the young boy expressed his wish to watch Vijay's upcoming film Master. The young fan of Vijay was super excited for the upcoming film, Master.

Twitterati have been requesting Vijay and any other actors' fans to not take such a step in their life. One of the Twitter users wrote, "A Small Kind Request To Every Thalapathy Fans & Other Actors Fans.. Please Don't Take The Decision Of Getting Suicide That's Not The Right Thing.. If You Had Prblm Share to Your Friends Or Ask Them To Help...Today We Missed One Of Our Beloved Thalapathy Fan.."

Kollywood Top Actors #Rajini, #Vijay,#Ajith,#Dhanush,#Suriya Must come forward to Act One Scene against Suicide.Nowadays Suicide is getting More .

Actors have Million Following. Atleast One Scene or Dialogue Of their favorite actor can save Their life #RIPBala — Dhanush Fans Campaign (@DhanushCampaign) August 14, 2020

This Corona Pandemic has taken real test of our patience, anxiety and mental health Sad to watch #RIPBala on trend list as people are giving up, ending Iife is not a solution Kid - Do or Die

Adult - Do before you die

Legend - Don't die until you do it Very Good Morning to all. — Wings of Fly (@wingsoffly) August 14, 2020

Vijay fans try to contact @Jagadishbliss and get Vijay to talk to his family. Please spread. Let us fulfill his last dream. #RIPBala — தல ரசிகன AK (@ThalaFanatic_) August 14, 2020

Vijay is one of the biggest stars in the Kollywood film industry and has earned a massive fan following across the country with his powerful roles in the films. Also Read: After Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Allu Arjun wants to act in multi starrer movie with Mahesh Babu? The actor's upcoming film Master was scheduled to release in April but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers postponed it. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and it is said to be one of the biggest upcoming Tamil films that the audience is eagerly waiting for. If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

