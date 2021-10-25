Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil clocks 2 years; Makers share viral unseen BTS pics

Vijay's Bigil is the biggest release in Kollywood in 2019 and the film raved about the film, their star's performance and the message it addressed. Today, the film clocked two years of release, and the makers have shared some unseen BTS pictures from the film, which are currently going viral on social media.

Kalpathi S Agoharam was spotted with Thalapathy Vijay, Atlee, Vivek, and others in the pictures, and these pictures explain how important the film was for the producer.

#2YearsofBigil calls for some BTS photos!! Here is one with #ActorVivek!! So glad to have been able to work with him! What a legend!#2YearsOfIndustryHitBigil pic.twitter.com/Vi8A24HhVW — AGS Cinemas (@agscinemas) October 25, 2021

Earlier, in an interview with a channel, the makers has shared that Bigil is a prestigious project for them, and the film has earned a huge profit for them. Bigil has reportedly grossed more than Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office, and there have been several confirmations from the team over the report. Meanwhile, fans have set Twitter on fire by trending the hashtag #2YearsOfIndustryHitBigil and recalling their memorable celebrations during the film release.

The movie was bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Bigil sees Vijay essaying dual roles, a mobster and a former football player who decides to coach a women’s football team post their coach is attacked.

Meanwhile, the Master actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Beast. Starring Pooja Hegde, Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. He also has a Tamil film with director Vamsi Paidipally.