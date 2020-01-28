Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil sets a new record yet again; Details Inside

Now months after the release, Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil has set a new record as it becomes the most-watched Tamil movie on Pongal 2020.

Thalapathy Vijay's sports drama Bigil was one of the biggest releases of 2019. Directed by Atlee, the film set the box office on fire. Vijay and Nayanthara starrer crossed Rs 300 mark at the worldwide box office. Now months after the release, the film has set a new record as it becomes the most-watched Tamil movie on Pongal 2020. Bigil tops with 16.5 million impressions while Namma Veettu Pillai is on number 2 with 14.8 million impressions followed by Sangathamizhan with 9.5 million impressions. The Vijay starrer is breaking records since its release and is continuing even now.

BARC India released the official numbers as Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil set a new record. The official twitter account tweeted, "Pongal 2020 was celebrated watching TV. Tamil Nadu/Pondicherry witnessed high movie viewership." Talking about 'All-Time Top 5 Tamil Premiere TV Impressions', Bigil premiered on television but it failed to gain the viewership that Ajith's Viswasam received. Bigil managed to get 1,64,73,000 impressions for its grand television screening. On the other hand, Ajith Kumar's Viswasam has set a huge record by registering 1,81,43,000 impressions.

Pongal 2020 was celebrated watching TV. Tamil Nadu/Pondicherry witnessed high movie viewership. To know more about #WhatIndiaWatches-stay tuned. @BigilTamilMovie @SKAnnaThambiDa @VijaySethuBlood#BARCIndia #Telebyte #Pongal #TamilMovies #Bigil #NammaVeettuPillai #Sangathamizhan pic.twitter.com/bqWi6L3SsL — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with the shooting of Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. The makers recently released the third look of the film featuring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The south flick Master is one of the most highly anticipated Tamil films. The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in crucial roles.

