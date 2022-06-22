Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha pen fangirl notes; RJ Balaji on collab with him

Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his birthday today and social media is filled with special wishes from fans and celebs. And it is well known that the superstar has many celeb fans, be it Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, or Malavika Mohanan, and everyone flaunted their fan moments with heartfelt birthday notes.

Rashmika Mandanna shared Vrisau posters of Thalapthy Vijay to wish him a happy birthday. She also called him 'so cute.'

Keerthy Suresh also shared the poster of Varisu and penned a note like a true fan girl, which read, "Poo pola manasu.. yeratha vayasu, kollywood-in #Varisu The name is THALAPATHY Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir!!Let this year bring you lots of happiness & verithanamaana box office success Can’t wait to watch #Varisu on the big screens!!."

Check out Samantha, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Malavika Mohanan's birthday wishes for Thalapathy Vijay too

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the superstar's birthday, RJ Balaji revealed he has plans to collaborate with the superstar. In fact, he narrated the script but it couldn't materialize. RJ Balaji in a press meet opened up about directing Vijay and said he narrated a story to Thalapathy Vijay on Jan 27th this year, for about 40 mins but the subject that he narrated was very grand and required about a year so it didn't materialize.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with upcoming Telugu and Tamil with National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally, which is titled Varisu. Today, three posters were released and they showed the superstar in different avatars.

Produced by the National Award-winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer canned very crucial sequences in the last schedule. The much-awaited film also stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha who are playing prominent cast.