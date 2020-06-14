Thalapathy Vijay's bodyguard passes away due to jaundice; Keerthy Suresh and other celebs offer condolences
Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay's bodyguard passed away on Friday, June 12 due to jaundice. Das, who was popularly known as Das Chetta, has worked for many big South Indian celebrities. His death has come as a shock for many in the industry. Many actors took to social media and offered condolences to the bodyguard's family. Keerthy Suresh wrote, "RIP Dasetta Black heart Will miss you. You will always be remembered by every single person who knew you! [sic]"
RIP Dasetta
Will miss you. You will always be remembered by every single person who knew you! pic.twitter.com/yg62Vf1IQD
— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) June 13, 2020
Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Master. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently released a new poster from the film to upload as a common display picture ahead of Vijay's birthday on 22 June.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Tholappathy should have protected his bodyguard