Thalapathy Vijay's bodyguard passes away due to jaundice; Keerthy Suresh and other celebs offer condolences

Thalapathy Vijay's bodyguard Das Chetta, who has worked with other celebs like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Suriya among others, passed away on Friday.
Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay's bodyguard passed away on Friday, June 12 due to jaundice. Das, who was popularly known as Das Chetta, has worked for many big South Indian celebrities. His death has come as a shock for many in the industry. Many actors took to social media and offered condolences to the bodyguard's family. Keerthy Suresh wrote, "RIP Dasetta Black heart Will miss you. You will always be remembered by every single person who knew you! [sic]" 

Das Chetta has worked with other celebs like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Suriya among others. "Rest in peace Das chetan. You will be missed. Condolences to the family. [sic]" Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media as he mourned the death of Vijay's bodyguard. Das Chetta has been spotted at many public gatherings and events to prevent the crowd from getting closer the celebrity stars.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay makes a special request to his fans ahead of his birthday 

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Master. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently released a new poster from the film to upload as a common display picture ahead of Vijay's birthday on 22 June.  

