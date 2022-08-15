Thalapathy Vijay's bodyguard tries to protect him from paps; Clicked after watching Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara

Thalapathy Vijay was papped today in Hyderabad. The actor was clicked while he was making his way in the car after watching Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara. One can see in the photos, Vijay's driver and bodyguard try to protect him from being clicked by the paps. Vijay was seen sporting a casual shirt and spectacles.

Bimbisara, an adventurous time travel film released recently in theatres and is getting a phenomenal response from the audience. The Kalyan Ram starrer fantasy film has grossed over Rs. 25 crores in its first weekend at the Indian box office. Directed by debutant Mallidi Vasishta, Bimbisara also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj.

Meanwhile, check Vijay's photos below:



Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu has generated a lot of attention on social media. Fans cannot wait to know what's in store next. This Vamshi Paidipally-directed film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead and is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will hit screens on Pongal 2023.

Varisu is currently the talk of the town as Vijay and Sarathkumar's hospital scene from Varisu has made its way on the Internet. Vijay's 66th movie has definitely increased the anticipation but fans are equally upset on #VarisuLeakedScene.

