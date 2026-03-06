Thalapathy Vijay’s bodyguard writes about ‘rising above rumors’ before his first joint appearance with Trisha Krishnan

Thalapathy Vijay's divorce from his wife of 27 years, Sangeetha Sornalingam, is one of the most talked-about happenings on social media right now. Amid rumors of him dating actress Trisha Krishnan and the delay of supposedly his last film, Jana Nayagan, the actor has remained mostly silent. Making a mark with a joint appearance with his Leo co-star, he made a big statement, and hours before doing so, his bodyguard seemingly hinted at the star’s take with a cryptic note about not paying any heed to the rumors.

Vijay's bodyguard pens cryptic note amid Trisha Krishnan dating rumors

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan made an appearance together at the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son in Chennai on Thursday evening. While not directly responding to any rumors surrounding their relationship and making a quick stop, their decision to attend the event while getting out of the same car was a big move amid his ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Sangeetha.

While the joint sighting caused mayhem on the internet, the actor may have hinted at what it means via his team. Hours before their appearance, Vijay’s personal bodyguard Aroon Suresh took to his Instagram stories and wrote in a now-deleted update, “Time to rise above all the rumours (exhaling and fire emojis).” It was accompanied by a photo of the highway, seemingly from the same car that the two sat in.

It was followed by a photo of the Varisu star making a heart with his hands, with Vijay and Trisha’s song Kokkarakko from their 2004 film Ghilli, which was re-released recently. While neither the bodyguard nor the actors themselves have made any direct comments about the relationship between the duo or their decision to attend the wedding event together, netizens quickly pieced together two and two to form opinions.

Meanwhile, wife Sangeetha has filed a divorce petition accusing the star of cheating, which she found out in April 2021, as per reports. A massive alimony is said to have been asked, with some reports suggesting a Rs 250 crore demand.

