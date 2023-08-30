Thalapathy Vijay's departure from LA airport sparks appearance rumors at Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan audio launch

It was reported a while back that Thalapathy Vijay and the team of Thalapathy 68 would be leaving for Los Angeles as part of a VFX scan of the actor’s character look for the Venkat Prabhu-directed film. The Master actor has now been clicked at the Los Angeles airport, which confirms the rumors of the Thalapathy 68 makers and Vijay flying to Los Angeles.

Also to note, till date the VFX scan has only been done for two Indian movies. One was for Shah Rukh Khan in Maneesh Sharma’s Fan, and the other was for Kamal Haasan in S Shankar’s Indian 2. Therefore, the news has raised the already high hopes that the fans had for Thalapathy 68.

Thalapathy Vijay's departure from Los Angeles airport sparks rumors of him attending the Jawan audio launch

The Bigil actor was spotted as he was making his departure from the Los Angeles airport. This has stirred speculation that Thalapathy Vijay might be leaving for Chennai to be a part of the audio launch of Jawan. It was reported that Vijay was going to be the chief guest for the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Atlee-directed film’s audio launch.

Considering the fact that Vijay has previously worked with Jawan’s director Atlee, actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, as well as the film’s music director Anirudh Ravichnader, the chances of the actor appearing in the film seem to be very high. Jawan’s audio launch is expected to happen today, August 30, at a college in Chennai.

It seems that Thalapathy Vijay has completed the work for Thalapathy 68 in a hurry, as the actor returned to India very soon after he reached Los Angeles with the film’s team. But it also has to be mentioned that there has yet been no official confirmation regarding the authenticity of the news that Thalapathy Vijay will attend the audio launch of Jawan. Alas, there is no time remaining for the Jawan audio launch, as it is expected to start at 3 p.m. today.

Therefore, we will know soon enough whether or not Vijay will be a part of the event. And to find out whether he will be a part of Jawan, we will have to wait a bit longer—that is, until September 7.

