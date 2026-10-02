Thalapathy Vijay’s estranged wife Sangeetha and daughter Divya Sasha make rare appearance for son Jason Sanjay’s film Sigma

Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, made his debut as a writer-director with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan. As the film arrived in theatres, the director's mother, Sangeetha Sornalingam, made a rare public appearance alongside daughter Divya Sasha to support his first directorial venture.

Thalapathy Vijay’s estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam makes rare appearance for son Jason Sanjay’s debut

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In a video shared by paparazzi, Thalapathy Vijay's estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam , was seen arriving at a theatre to watch her son Jason Sanjay's debut film. She was accompanied by the superstar's daughter, Divya Sasha, as the family turned up to support Jason on the occasion of his directorial debut.

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In another video that has gone viral on social media, Jason Sanjay and his mother can be seen watching the film together. Following the screening, the duo shared an emotional hug amid loud cheers from fans.

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam made buzz after reports claimed that the couple had separated. However, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has officially confirmed these reports, and there has been no formal announcement regarding their relationship.

More about Sigma

Sigma follows Guru, a struggling librarian trying to preserve his late mother's ancestral library while battling mounting financial troubles. In a desperate attempt to turn his fortunes around, he enters an exclusive casino operating behind the façade of a local theatre, only to find himself caught in the middle of a dangerous international network.

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When Guru accidentally comes into possession of a mysterious pen drive and key linked to a hidden overseas fortune, he becomes the target of several powerful groups determined to retrieve them. Refusing to give in, Guru joins forces with his loyal friends and Sam, the woman he loves, devising a daring plan to secure the fortune before his rivals can.

As the stakes rise, Guru faces betrayals and a series of confrontations that test his courage and resourcefulness. Relying on his wit rather than strength, he navigates one challenge after another in a race that spans multiple locations. Whether he succeeds in overcoming the odds and saving his family's cherished library forms the rest of the story.

Written and directed by Jason Sanjay , Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan, and others in key roles.

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