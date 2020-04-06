Thalapathy Vijay's fans are left puzzled as theater owners tweet about ‘Master’

After theater owners put out Tweets about Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, fans of the actor are left puzzled about the film's release date.

At a time when fans of Thalapathy Vijay are in utter disappointment for not being able to know the details of Master’s release date, theater owners have been suddenly tweeting the movie’s name. This has let the fans quizzed and they are anticipating that the movie will be released soon after the lockdown. However, it is expected that the Tamil Nadu government would extend the lockdown given that the cases of COVID-19 positive in the state have been alarmingly increasing.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. The film has Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a key role. The movie was supposed to be released in the second week of April. But the release has been delayed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government. It is to be noted that the makers of the film recently launched the audio tracks of the film in a grand event.

#Master — P V R C i n e m a s #StayAtHomeSaveLives (@_PVRCinemas) April 5, 2020

#Master — S P I C i n e m a s #StayHomeSaveLives (@SPICinemas) April 5, 2020

Bankrolled by XB Movie creators, the film has background and audio tracks composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is expected that the film will have some very intense fight sequences and both the female leads with have some stunt sequences with the main antagonist. By now, it is well known that Vijay will be seen as a college professor. Some reports suggest that the film will be about hearing and speech impaired students.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More