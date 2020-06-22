  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay's fans contribute Rs 1 lakh to martyred Indian Army soldier's family

The entire country is rejoicing as Thalapathy Vijay turns a year older today. Meanwhile, his fan club has recently made a generous contribution on their part for a martyred Indian army soldier's family.
11512 reads Mumbai
Thalapathy Vijay's fans contribute Rs 1 lakh to martyred Indian Army soldier's familyThalapathy Vijay's fans contribute Rs 1 lakh to martyred Indian Army soldier's family
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay turns a year older today and wishes have been pouring in for the Bigil actor from every part of the country. In the midst of all this, reports about a generous initiative taken by the actor’s fans have been doing rounds on social media. We all know about the tragic news that numerous Indian soldiers have lost their lives during a face-off with the Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley of Ladakh a few days back.

While the entire country mourned the loss of the brave hearts, a few generous people have tried to help their families during this time. The same has been done by a few fans of Thalapathy Vijay too who have reportedly contributed an amount of Rs 1 lakh to the family of Havildar Pazhani who was among the martyred Indian soldiers of Galwan Valley. He hailed from Tamil Nadu and was among the first three soldiers to have been reported as been martyred.

According to media reports, this generous contribution has been made by the members of a fan club of Thalapathy Vijay from Theni district of Tamil Nadu. Talking about Thalapathy Vijay, the actor is currently awaiting the release of his much-awaited movie titled Master which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, and others in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Xavier Britto. Vijay's first look from the movie was released on social media a long time back.  

(ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Makers of Master RELEASE new power packed poster of the actor)

Credits :Times of India

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement