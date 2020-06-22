Thalapathy Vijay's fans contribute Rs 1 lakh to martyred Indian Army soldier's family

The entire country is rejoicing as Thalapathy Vijay turns a year older today. Meanwhile, his fan club has recently made a generous contribution on their part for a martyred Indian army soldier's family.

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay turns a year older today and wishes have been pouring in for the Bigil actor from every part of the country. In the midst of all this, reports about a generous initiative taken by the actor’s fans have been doing rounds on social media. We all know about the tragic news that numerous Indian soldiers have lost their lives during a face-off with the Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley of Ladakh a few days back.

While the entire country mourned the loss of the brave hearts, a few generous people have tried to help their families during this time. The same has been done by a few fans of Thalapathy Vijay too who have reportedly contributed an amount of Rs 1 lakh to the family of Havildar Pazhani who was among the martyred Indian soldiers of Galwan Valley. He hailed from Tamil Nadu and was among the first three soldiers to have been reported as been martyred.

According to media reports, this generous contribution has been made by the members of a fan club of Thalapathy Vijay from Theni district of Tamil Nadu. Talking about Thalapathy Vijay, the actor is currently awaiting the release of his much-awaited movie titled Master which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, and others in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Xavier Britto. Vijay's first look from the movie was released on social media a long time back.

