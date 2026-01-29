Thalapathy Vijay’s father reacts to Jana Nayagan delay: ‘Will face any number of such obstacles’

Thalapathy Vijay is a force to be reckoned with in the in Tamil cinema. With a career spanning over three decades, he has built a formidable fan base, which has transpired into multiple ventures. Amid the long-running delay of what has been touted as the superstar’s last film before he moves to a different field, his father, Indian film director S. A. Chandrasekhar, has reacted. Showing unmarred trust in his child and displaying belief in possible outside intervention, he assured that the actor would not be deterred.

Thalapathy Vijay’s father backs son amid his last film’s release delay

The filmmaker reacted to the delay of Jana Nayagan, which was previously expected to release on January 9, 2026, but CBFC cuts and other reasons have halted its premiere across India. The 80-year-old suggested that the change came about due to multiple factors in the film industry and that the public is aware of what goes on behind the scenes. "Everyone knows why Jana Nayagan has not been released," SA Chandrasekhar shared, hinting at possible external factors. “Vijay is not afraid of anything. His chances of success are bright," he added, showing confidence in his son’s determination and quality of work.

Opening up about how it is normal for people changing their careers to undergo troubles and come across hurdles, he displayed a strong resolve. "Vijay will face any number of such obstacles," he said, as quoted by Mid-Day.

Meanwhile, there is no concrete update on when the film will actually make its way to the theaters. After multiple rounds of talks, Thalapathy Vijay and team continue to wait for respite. Helmed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in crucial roles.

Previously, reports of the film being banned in Saudi Arabia also surfaced on the internet. There are possibilities being discussed about trimming portions according to local demands and re-applying for censorship.