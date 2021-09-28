Thalapathy Vijay's father responds to court as actor took legal action against Makkal Iyakkam political party

A few days ago, Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay filed a case against his parents and several others to seek an injunction restraining them from using his name or the name of his fan clubs in politics. The court had heard about the case and Vijay's father told that the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, political organisation named after his son has been dissolved.

In an affidavit submitted to the Chennai City Civil Court, Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekar said, “It is submitted to the Court that a General Body meeting was convened on 28-02-2021 at Chennai after giving prior notice to all members of the ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’. In the General Body meeting, a resolution has been taken that Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been dissolved/wound-up with immediate effect.”

A statement by Chandrasekhar also mentioned that Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been dissolved and the 10 respondents of the party are no longer members of the party as they handed resignation letter but will continue to be "general fans of Vijay."

For the unversed, Vijay's father and veteran director SA Chandrasekhar started a political party called the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with him as General Secretary and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar as treasurer. However, Vijay has no connection with this party and never intended on joining as he also released a statement back then in November 2020 to clarify.