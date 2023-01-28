Thalapathy Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar shuts down fall-out rumours; ‘We watched Varisu together’

Thalapathy Vija y , the popular star of the Tamil industry has been going through an excellent phase in his acting career, with back-to-back blockbusters. Varisu , the recently released family entertainer of the crowd puller has emerged as a massive commercial success. However, Thalapathy Vijay's personal life has been making headlines due to various reasons, these days. Especially, Vijay's strained relationship with his father, the senior filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar has been a subject of controversy for a very long time.

In a recent interview with Samayam Seithingal YouTube channel, SA Chandrasekhar opened up about his equation with his son Thalapathy Vijay. He also shut down the rumours regarding his fall-out with the celebrated star and revealed that they have a normal father-son relationship. Interestingly, the senior director also revealed that they watched Thalapathy Vijay's latest outing Varisu, together. According to Chandrasekhar, he and Vijay have always had their own ups and downs like any father-son duo. He also added that they have also not been on talking terms at various points in life, but are always reconciled.

SA Chandrasekhar, who admitted that his relationship with Thalapathy Vijay is strained for the last one and a half years, added that a small issue was exaggerated by the netizens and media for no particular reason. According to the director, he and Vijay always had a very strong relationship, but they are not really talkative with each other. He also added both of them won't express love and affection openly and are very similar in that way.

The rumours on Vijay and his father's strainer relationship

For the unversed, the reports regarding Thalapathy Vijay and his father SA Chandrasekhar's alleged fallout started doing round after the actor filed a lawsuit against his parents and a few others for trying to convert the All India Vijay Fans Association into a political party. SA Chandrasekhar was planning to register the political party, with himself as the General Secretary, and Vijay's mother Sobha Chandrasekhar as the treasurer. However, the actor, who had no intentions to join politics, released an official statement following after filing a lawsuit, warning everyone including his parents to not use his name and stardom for personal interests.