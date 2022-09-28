Thalapathy Vijay's favourite song is Karthi's Ponni Nadhi from Ponniyin Selvan I, reveals Sarathkumar

Ponni Nadhi song is composed by AR Rahman and has lyrics penned by Ilango Krishnan. The single has vocals by the music director himself along with AR Raihanah, and Bamba Baky. Ponni Nadhi's song will be the start of the story as Vallavarayan Vandhiyathevan (played by Karthi ) travels with his horse near the VeeraNarayana lake on Aadi Perukku.

Thalapathy Vijay's every byte and scoop goes viral in minutes. Yet again, he said took the internet by storm as actor Sarathkumat revealed that Karthi's Ponni Nadhi song from Ponniyin Selvan I is his favourite song. He also went on to reveal that Vijay often hums Ponni Nadhi's song on sets of Varisu.

Ponniyin Selvan I recently finished its censor formalities and bagged a U/A certificate. The Mani Ratnam directorial reportedly has a run time of 2 hours and 47 minutes. The movie features a stellar star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram. Based on the Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy, Ponniyin Selvan: I is a story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. It is touted to be a potential game-changer for the Tamil film industry.

Meanwhile, coming to Vijay, he is busy shooting for his upcoming bilingual film Varisu. This Vamshi Paidipally-directed film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead and is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will hit screens on Pongal 2023.

The team is currently shooting for the last schedule of the film. The makers recently revealed that there are only two action sequences and songs left to wrap up the shoot of Varisu.