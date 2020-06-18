Thalapathy Vijay's film Bigil to re release in Germany and France ahead of the actor's birthday

The fans and followers of the actor in Germany and France are in for a happy surprise. The film, Bigil which was helmed by director Atlee, will be re-releasing in theatres in Germany and France.

The south star Thalapathy Vijay will be celebrating his birthday on June 22. The fans and followers of the actor in Germany and France are in for a happy update. The film, Bigil which was helmed by director Atlee, will be re-releasing in theatres in Germany and France. The news reports suggest that the blockbuster film Bigil will be releasing again in cinemas in the two countries. Both the countries had reportedly shut down theatres due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic had led to the closing on many businesses including cinemas, gyms, private offices, schools and colleges.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is looking forward to the release of his southern drama titled Master. The film is helmed by well-known director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is known for his south flick, Kaithi, which had actor Karthi in the lead. The film Master will also feature makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. The film will see Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi locking horns, in an intense drama.

The first look poster of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audience members. The second look poster of the film Master sees Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in an intense and dark avatar. The film, Master was supposed to hit the theatres in the month of April. But, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the filmmakers had to postpone the film's release.

