Thalapathy Vijay's film Master will not release its trailer before the lockdown ends?

According to a news report in India Today, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master will not see its trailer release any time soon. As per India Today's news report, sources have claimed that the makers of Master are waiting for the lockdown to get over. Further, the news reports suggest that the team of the highly anticipated film Master is hoping to decide on a release date first and then make a decision about releasing the film's much-awaited trailer. The film Master which has south star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead was supposed to release in the month of April.

But, now the makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer have postponed the film's release owing to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Not just Master, but all films across the world have stopped their production and filming work owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The fans and film audiences have been waiting curiously to see the film Master's trailer. But, with the latest news reports coming in, the fans of the Bigil actor will have to wait longer than expected to see the film Master's trailer. This film is amongst the most awaited flicks from the south film industry as it brings together Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

The first look poster of Master, received a thundering response from the fans as it featured Vijay in an intense look. The second look poster also revealed the Super Deluxe actor's look from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The Vikram Vedha actor will be locking horns with Thalapathy Vijay in the film.

