Thalapathy Vijay's film Sura to release again in Kerala; Check Details

Actor Vijay's 2010 film Sura is going to be released on January 26 in a Kerala theater. Directed by SP Rajkumar, Tamannaah played the female lead in the film.

While Thala Vijay is giving us back-to-back blockbusters, it is now being reported that the actor’s 2010 film, Sura, is going to be re-released in G-Max cinemas, Kollam in Kerala. The film will be released on January 26, 2020. It is to be noted that Sura, which was the 50th film of the star, will be the actor’s first re-release film of the decade. Directed by SP Rajkumar, and bankrolled by Sangili Murugan's Murugan Cine Arts banner, the film had Tamannaah as the female lead. Actor Vadivelu played the supporting role, while the film’s music was composed by Mani Sharma.

Vijay was last in Bigil, which turned out to be yet another blockbuster of the star. Directed by Atlee, the film had Nayanthara playing the lead role. Vijay was seen playing dual role in the film. Jackie Shroff played the role of the baddie in the sports drama. Vivekh and Yogi Babu played supporting roles.

First Re Release of the Decade #SURA Re Release Tickets ready Nanbans Re Release on January 26th, 8am @ Kollam GMAX Cinemas For tickets contact: 9746661208, 9745860130#KollamNanbans @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/8eoJpQaC1v — Kollam Nanbans (@KollamNanbans) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial Master. The film has two female leads – Malavika Mohanan and Andrea. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist. The film also has Shanthanu in a key role. It is being reported that Vijay will join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj again, after the completion of Master. The film went on floors in October last year, and it will hit the big screens in April 2020.

