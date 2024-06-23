Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT glimpse to be attached to Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 screenings?

On the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay’s 50th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film GOAT, Greatest of All Time unveiled a special birthday glimpse. The special glimpse video featured some insane action choreography filled with high-octane chase sequences. Fans were also treated to a jaw-dropping double-trouble still of Thalapathy Vijay.

In great news for fans, it is now being reported that the glimpse will be attached to the theatrical screenings of the upcoming biggies.

Vijay’s GOAT glimpse to play before Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2?

If the reports are to be believed, the racy action glimpse of GOAT aka Greatest Of All Time, will be added as the pre-screening feature before Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, which is scheduled for release on June 27, 2024.

This move comes as an attempt by the makers to penetrate through the Indian market. Kalki 2898 AD is undeniably one of, if not, the biggest Indian film releasing in 2024. With all eyes on the film, there is no better word of mouth than this.

Not just Kalki 2898 AD, the makers are also planning to attach the short video to Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Indian 2 will finally hit the big screens on July 12 after years of delay.

While the hype around Indian 2 is minimal, as we speak, it is sure to pick up in the coming days. Moreover, the excitement around Kamal’s character in Kalki 2898 AD is sure to translate to Indian 2 as well.

So, overall, this seems like an obvious yet brilliant strategy by GOAT producers AGS Entertainment to reach out to as many viewers as possible.

More about Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT

GOAT or Greatest Of All Time is an upcoming Tamil language film starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sneha, Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Premgi, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalapathi, under the AGS Entertainment banner.

As seen from the glimpse, Vijay plays a dual role in the film. However, other details about the project are still relatively unknown.

The makers have released two singles so far, Whistle Podu and Chinna Chinna Kangal, both composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

