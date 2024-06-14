Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT to feature Ilaiyaraaja's late daughter Bhavatharini's voice: Reports

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his most awaited release The Greatest of All Time. The flick, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, is touted to be a sci-fi thriller featuring Thalapathy Vijay in a double role which will be a delight for his ardent supporters.

Now, in a recent update, a report has been circulated online suggesting that Ilaiyaraaja's late daughter Bhavatharini will have a song in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. Have a look!

Ilaiyaraaja's late daughter Bhavatharini's song to feature in GOAT

As per reports by renowned film critic Amutha Bharathi, Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini will be getting a special tribute from the team of GOAT. The makers of GOAT have reportedly arranged a special Artificial Intelligence for Bhavatharini's voice.

Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been made from the makers or the ensemble cast and crew. For the unversed, Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is also the brother of Bhavatharini, has composed the music and background scores of the film.

As per early reports, the team has completed the works on VFX portions and currently working on some crucial scenes as the makers are trying to wrap up the shoot in full swing to match its release date.

More about GOAT

The Greatest Of All Time, which is being funded by Kalapathi S Aghoram, Kalapathi S Suresh, and Kalapathi S Ganesh under the name AGS Entertainment, stars Thalapathy Vijay in addition to Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Yogi Babu, and many other actors.

Siddhartha Nuni is handling the camera work, and Venkat Raajen is in charge of the editing part. The Greatest Of All Time will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi theaters on September 5, 2024.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming films

In addition to GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in Thalapathy 69, his next film. Buzz is strong that H Vinoth will direct the film. However, the makers have not released any formal confirmation.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay has declared his candidacy for the 2026 elections, so Thalapathy 69 will also be his last movie in the industry.

