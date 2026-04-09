Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan gets leaked online before release? Intro scene allegedly goes viral

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was originally scheduled to release in theaters on January 9, 2026. However, due to the unavailability of CBFC certification, the film has been stuck in release limbo. Now, it appears that some portions of the movie have also leaked online and gone viral.

Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan get leaked online?

According to India Today, Jana Nayagan appears to have been leaked online. Reportedly, the film’s introduction scene, along with the title card and parts of the song “Thalapathy Katcheri,” has surfaced on the internet.

The leak is believed to have originated from the edit table, leading to speculation about the source of the footage. While the team behind Jana Nayagan has yet to issue an official statement, several fans and netizens have urged others not to share the content online to preserve the film’s integrity and avoid potential consequences.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay , is being touted as the superstar’s final cinematic appearance. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even encourages her to join the military despite her fear of violence.

Amid these events, a grave threat looms over India, one that could potentially lead to widespread destruction. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught in these circumstances, a personal vendetta also emerges, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system responsible for triggering the crisis.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde , Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

The movie was initially expected to hit the big screens during Pongal this year. However, it failed to obtain certification in time, which led to the delay in its release. Reportedly, the film is now expected to hit theaters in May or June 2026, although an official release date is still awaited.

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