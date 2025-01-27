Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: Is the movie an attack on any political leader or party? H Vinoth clarifies

Thalapathy Vijay would be seen one last time on the big screens with his upcoming movie, Jana Nayakan. The title of this project was recently announced, and within no time, audiences have appreciated the first look of the actor from the same. And now, the film’s director, H. Vinoth, spilled beans about what fans should expect from the movie and even offered a few clarifications.

Well, the title of the movie, Jana Nayakan, has led many to wonder if Thalapathy Vijay’s last performance onscreen is a dig at any political party or leader, considering that he himself is all set to enter into the same domain soon.

At an event, director H Vinoth mentioned that the project is something that will feature Thalapathy Vijay completely in his own true element. Furthermore, the filmmaker added that Vijay wanted a film that could easily be watched by people of all age groups.

Moving on, H. Vinoth also dismissed reports of the title of the film or Thalapathy’s role in the movie hinting at any political references or meant to attack any specific political party or political leader.

On January 26, 2025, the makers unveiled the first look of the movie, along with announcing its title. The project, which was erstwhile referred to as Thalapathy69, has now become Jana Nayakan, literally translating to people’s leader.

Check out the posts here:

In one of the two posters that have been unveiled, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen striking his signature pose as he took a selfie with masses of people in the background. In the second poster, the actor could be seen wielding a whip in his hand.

