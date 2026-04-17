Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Leak: Did Freelance assistant editor steal the film?

The online leak of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan on April 9, 2026, came as a shocker for many. Soon, several actors from down South and Bollywood took to social media to express their anger over the unauthorized circulation of the high-stakes film. After the makers filed a complaint, the cops made 6 arrests. Now, three more people have been held with a freelance assistant editor on another film, identified as the main accused. Read on for more details!

Cops identified a freelance assistant editor on another film as the main accused

A new update in Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leak case has come to light. Three new people have been arrested for allegedly procuring and circulating the film. A press note by the State Cyber Crime Wing mentioned that, following the six arrests, three more accused were put behind bars for their involvement in data theft and the dissemination of the film.

The press note that is being circulated online further stated that the main accused was working as a freelance assistant editor for another movie. Apparently, he unauthorizedly gained access to the reels of Vijay's last film at the editing studio and stole it.

The statement further read, “The stolen data was then rendered into a movie and shared with the co-accused, leading to the circulation and wider dissemination of the pirated copy online. All three accused have been arrested, produced before the Hon’ble court, and remanded to judicial custody.” As for now, 9 arrests have been made in the case.

Earlier, the makers issued a statement warning people of consequences for accessing the movie. In the public release, they mentioned that Jana Nayagan has been produced by investing several hundred crores, and the film carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT, and commercial value.

Warning of strict action, they wrote, “It is hereby informed that any downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of the Film Jana Nayagan through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other digital medium amounts to serious criminal offence and copyright violation and every person involved shall be individually liable for Criminal action.”

For the unversed, director H.Vinoth's Jana Nayagan was earlier scheduled for release on January 9, 2026.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Full Movie Leaked Online: Makers warn of consequences for accessing Thalapathy Vijay’s last film