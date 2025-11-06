Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan new poster unveiled after CM candidacy announcement, release date confirmed

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan continues to create a strong buzz, especially after the makers dropped a brand-new poster on Thursday, November 6. The poster release comes right after Vijay was officially announced as the Chief Ministerial candidate for his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Jana Nayagan to release on January 9, 2026

The team behind Jana Nayagan has confirmed that the film will hit theaters on January 9, 2026, putting an end to recent rumors about a possible postponement. The movie, which marks Vijay’s last film before his full-fledged entry into politics, is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions.

The production house took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the new poster, captioning it “Let’s Begin.” The poster shows Vijay standing among a massive crowd, dressed in a blue shirt and aviator sunglasses, symbolizing his image as a leader of the people. The visuals align with the movie’s title, which translates to People’s Hero, reflecting Vijay’s growing political identity.

Here’s what the new poster tells fans

The new Jana Nayagan poster doubles as the launch of the film’s promotional campaign. It portrays Vijay in a commanding yet grounded avatar, surrounded by the masses, an image that resonates with his new political chapter. The poster drop, coinciding with his CM candidacy announcement, seems to bridge his reel and real-life transition as a people’s leader.

Earlier this year, the makers had unveiled the film’s first-look poster featuring Vijay in a denim shirt and black jeans, taking a selfie with a cheering crowd, symbolizing his connection with the common man. The movie’s first single is also expected to be released soon.

Jana Nayagan features Pooja Hegde as the female lead, with Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. Reports suggest that filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee, and Nelson Dilipkumar will make cameo appearances.

Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who reunites with Vijay for this big-ticket entertainer. The film is said to draw inspiration from Balakrishna’s hit film Bhagavanth Kesari, promising a strong mix of emotion and action.

